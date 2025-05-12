AfCFTA Digital Trade Forum 2025: Boosting Digital Trade to Accelerate AfCFTA Implementation
Digital Trade Protocol promotes digital trade within Africa by establishing harmonized rules, facilitating cross-border data flows, and creating a secure digital trade ecosystem. Join CNBC Africa as a panel of experts aim to unpack what it will take to reduce barriers to digital trade, promote digital skills and innovation, and establish a common legal framework for digital trade among member states.
Mon, 12 May 2025 15:12:32 GMT