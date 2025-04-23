“The good news out of this crisis is that our heads of states understand that there is not a single market in Africa that will survive on its own,’’ Mene told CNBC Africa in an interview. ’’We are not going to be able to negotiate bilaterally successfully. I think that’s clear. We will have to leverage on our combined efforts, our combined market size, market share, and combined population size.’’

President Trump has slapped tariffs on almost every country in the world, complaining they have been taking advantage of the world’s largest economy’s openness for trade. Economists have however questioned the methodology used to arrive at the tariffs which saw the small mountain kingdom of Lesotho slapped with the highest tariff rate at 50 percent under Trump’s ‘reciprocal’ tariffs.