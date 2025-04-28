ABUJA, NIGERIA – The African Natural Resources and Energy Investment Summit (AFNIS) is poised to return for its 4th edition in Abuja from July 15–17, 2025 at the State House Conference Centre, Presidential Villa. Hosted by the Federal Government of Nigeria — alongside key Ministries spanning Solid Minerals Development (designated as Chief Host), Steel Development, Petroleum Resources, Finance, Power, Environment, Foreign Affairs, and Industry, Trade & Investment — AFNIS 2025 convenes under the pivotal theme: “Harnessing Local Content for Sustainable Development.”
Since its inception in 2022, AFNIS has rapidly grown into a premier platform, bringing together African ministers, global institutions, financiers, and industry leaders spanning the mining, oil & gas, power, renewables, agriculture, and finance. The successful 2024 edition was officially opened by His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who was ably represented by His Excellency Kashim Shettima, GCON, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Following the summit’s opening, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR hosted a high-level meeting with a delegation of visiting African Ministers at the Presidential Villa, reinforcing the strategic importance of regional collaboration in advancing Africa’s natural resource and energy agenda.
AFNIS frequently brings together senior dignitaries from over 25 nations, along with executives from leading organizations such as the United Nations, ECOWAS, African Development Bank, World Health Organization (WHO), International Finance Corporation (IFC), Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL), the Africa Minerals Strategy Group, and the African Petroleum Producers’ Organization.
The private sector is equally well represented, with participation from leading companies including BUA Group, Sabic, Engie, Société Nationale des Hydrocarbures (SNH), Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Saudi Aramco, Matrix Energy Group, Oando, Segilola Operating Resources Limited, Ganfeng Lithium, FG Gold, Woodcross Resources, Xcalibur Multiphysics, Victoria Falls Stock Exchange among others, highlighting AFNIS’s role as a premier meeting ground for Africa’s natural resources and energy industries.
Building on this momentum, AFNIS 2025 aims to be the “most impactful of all the editions,” according to AFNIS Co-Chair Suleiman Zakari. The organizers are “anticipating more participation from industry leaders, government officials, and investors as the platform has grown consistently”. The summit is honoured to once again have His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as the Guest of Honour declaring the summit open, and Dr. Oladele Alake, Honourable Minister of Solid Minerals Development, as the Chief Host.
A Vision Anchored in Local Content
The 2025 theme, “Harnessing Local Content for Sustainable Development,” goes to the heart of Africa’s economic aspirations. As the AFNIS Co-Chair notes, “we expect the summit to spotlight actionable strategies for transforming Africa’s resource wealth into sustainable economic growth”. AFNIS 2025 will champion an achievable vision where Africa’s immense natural resource wealth does more than drive exports; it actively fuels the growth of robust local industries and value chains.
This year, the focus is on promoting home-grown industries across mining, oil and gas, power, and renewables, enabling them to create integrated value chains while strategically embracing global partnerships for capital, technology transfer and capacity building.
The Cross-Sectoral Advantage: Building Bridges for Impact
Unlike many industry-specific conferences, AFNIS distinguishes itself through its unique cross-sectoral approach. It provides a vital platform where key players from mining, oil and gas, power, renewables, and finance converge to explore synergies and foster collaboration across the entire natural resource value chain.
This collaborative spirit is central to the AFNIS mission. “Our main motivation for AFNIS is really to provide a platform where we find sustainable solutions to our development challenges,” explains Suleiman Zakari, AFNIS Co-Chair. “We have tremendous wealth hidden in silos whether its the Oil and Gas sector or Nigeria compared to its neighbours, we want to build bridges for that wealth to be channelled and pooled for impactful change. That’s the mission and vision of AFNIS, that is why it brings different sectors and ministries together”.
Why Participate in AFNIS 2025? Unlocking Value Across Sectors
AFNIS 2025 offers compelling value propositions across the natural resources and energy spectrum. For Mining and Renewables players, it’s a prime venue to forge partnerships for local value addition – from refining minerals to manufacturing components like batteries and solar panels – and to gain insights into supportive policies and financing. Oil & Gas participants can explore strategies for reinvesting revenues into sustainable infrastructure and cross-sector collaborations, balancing current demands with future energy goals.
The Power sector will find opportunities to develop integrated solutions crucial for industrialization and electrification. For the Finance industry, AFNIS serves as a strategic hub to discover and structure deals across multiple converging sectors; it represents a critical opportunity, as one CEO noted, for those seeking to actively shape and “own Africa’s next growth story, not just fund it passively.” By engaging with local content initiatives and cross-sector opportunities, financiers can secure new clients, deepen portfolios, and align their business models with a major shift in the continent’s investment landscape.
AFNIS: A Catalyst for Action and Impact AFNIS continues to serve as a crucial catalyst, translating dialogue into tangible outcomes. Initiatives born from previous summits demonstrate this impact. For example, the Africans for Africa (AforA) initiative — conceived at AFNIS 2024 to mobilize African industry and capital — will see the formal launch and first industry outing of its Fund at AFNIS 2025. Similarly, following a key partnership facilitated at AFNIS 2024 between Nigeria’s Ministry of Solid Minerals Development and SEforALL’s Global Council on Critical Minerals, AFNIS 2025 will feature the official unveiling of a major report, including findings from a Council-funded study on Nigeria’s mineral and renewable energy value chains. Beyond these milestones, AFNIS continues to drive high-level connections and transactions among participants. These successes underscore AFNIS’s role as an incubator for vital collaborations that are advancing Africa’s sustainable development.
Summit Highlights and Enhanced Experiences
AFNIS 2025 promises a dynamic agenda filled with strategic discussions, exhibitions, deal-making opportunities, and expanded networking experiences. The program kicks off with the exclusive High-Level Ministerial & CEO Retreat (July 14–15), where African mining ministers and CEOs will engage in strategic dialogue and team-building activities, the AFNIS 2025 Golf Tournament. The Strategic Partnerships & Policy Summit (July 16) will feature keynote addresses, masterclasses, country spotlights, and panels on topics such as local content development, empowering Africa’s green economy, and the linkages between mining and agriculture. The Technical Summit (July 17) will offer deep dives into Africa’s economic outlook, mobilizing domestic capital, responsible sourcing, energy transitions, and building financial confidence in mining investments, alongside the unveiling of the SEforALL study on critical minerals. In a major highlight, AFNIS 2025 will also witness the commissioning of a landmark lithium processing facility, further underscoring the summit’s focus on translating dialogue into tangible industrialization outcomes.
Join the Conversation: Participate in AFNIS 2025
AFNIS 2025 invites visionary leaders, project developers, investors, innovators, and stakeholders from across the natural resources and energy ecosystem to Abuja this July. Whether you aim to speak, attend, partner, or exhibit, AFNIS offers a unique opportunity to connect with key decision-makers, forge strategic alliances, and contribute to shaping Africa’s sustainable future.
Don’t miss this pivotal summit dedicated to transforming Africa’s natural wealth into lasting economic prosperity through the power of local content.
For more information on participation and partnerships:
- Website: www.afnisummit.com
- Speaker Enquiries: [email protected]
- Media Enquiries: [email protected]
- General & Partnership Enquiries: [email protected]
Join us in Abuja for AFNIS 2025 – Building Africa sustainably through local industries.