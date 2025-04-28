Since its inception in 2022, AFNIS has rapidly grown into a premier platform, bringing together African ministers, global institutions, financiers, and industry leaders spanning the mining, oil & gas, power, renewables, agriculture, and finance. The successful 2024 edition was officially opened by His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who was ably represented by His Excellency Kashim Shettima, GCON, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Following the summit’s opening, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR hosted a high-level meeting with a delegation of visiting African Ministers at the Presidential Villa, reinforcing the strategic importance of regional collaboration in advancing Africa’s natural resource and energy agenda.

AFNIS frequently brings together senior dignitaries from over 25 nations, along with executives from leading organizations such as the United Nations, ECOWAS, African Development Bank, World Health Organization (WHO), International Finance Corporation (IFC), Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL), the Africa Minerals Strategy Group, and the African Petroleum Producers’ Organization.