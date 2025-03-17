Share

Africa Business Weekly: Africa financial industry shaky, focus on resilience, says ex-CBK Governor

Africa Business Weekly on CNBC Africa brings you the most impactful business stories across sub-Saharan Africa every week. From the capital markets to economic news affecting the regions from East, West ad Southern Africa, we will speak to the major newsmakers from across the sub-Saharan Africa region to get exciting and unique angles to the stories shaping the continent.

Mon, 17 Mar 2025 07:27:45 GMT