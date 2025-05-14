The African Development Bank projects the continent’s economy will expand by 4.3 per cent in 2025, up from 3.7 per cent in 2024. It will offer compelling opportunities across equities, venture capital, and infrastructure. The IMF predicts nine of the world’s fastest growing economies will be in Africa. They include: South Sudan, Libya, Senegal, Sudan, Uganda, Niger, Zambia, Benin Republic and Rwanda.

In Rwanda, Ethiopia, Ivory Coast, and Tanzania growth is projected to exceed six per cent, due to agriculture, manufacturing, services, and technology sector expansion. Public markets are confirming it. The Bourse Regionale des Valeurs Mobileres, Nairobi Securities Exchange, and Johannesburg Stock Exchange are seeing heightened activity, with increased foreign investor inflows and a resurgence of local participation.