Africa Energy Summit kicks off in Dar es Salaam

Hot on the heels of the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, East Africa’s largest city is today hosting the continent’s business leaders, heads of state, and development partners to advance the World Bank’s Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit. This, in partnership with the African Development Bank, will chart Africa’s course toward universal access to energy.

Mon, 27 Jan 2025 15:32:42 GMT