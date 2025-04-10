Share

Africa Finance Corporation 5th Country and Stakeholder Symposium

The Africa Finance Corporation gathers for its 5th Country and Stakeholder Symposium, under the theme "Making Africa’s Institutional Savings Work Better for the Continent”. The CSS is a vital platform for direct engagement with AFC’s diverse stakeholders. It harnesses AFC’s extensive expertise in driving infrastructure solutions across Africa, facilitates the exchange of insights from successful stakeholder initiatives, and advances AFC’s strategic objectives of deepening partnerships and enhancing collaboration.

Thu, 10 Apr 2025 11:25:38 GMT