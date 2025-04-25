Share

Africa Side Hustle: Managing dual interests: Side hustle and day job harmony

As the modern workplace evolves, many professionals are exploring side hustles to supplement their income, pursue passion projects, or even diversify their skills. However, navigating the complexities of outside employment can be challenging, especially when it comes to conflicts of interest. Understanding what constitutes a conflict of interest, existing policy landscapes, and strategies for negotiating employment contracts is crucial for professionals looking to balance their primary job with external accomplishments. CNBC Africa’s Prudence Makhubalo spoke to Johan Botes, Head of Employment & Compensation, Baker McKenzie.

