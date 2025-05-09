Share

Africa Side Hustle: Managing Stars: A Business Perspective

The celebrity management industry has become a significant player in the entertainment world, with African celebrities increasingly making their mark globally. As the industry continues to evolve, it's essential to understand the intricacies of celebrity management, particularly in the African context. For those looking to capitalize on this trend, starting a side hustle in celebrity management or content creation around the industry can be a lucrative opportunity. CNBC Africa’s Prudence Makhubalo spoke to Tumelo Moema, CEO, Hayani Africa for more.

