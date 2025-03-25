Share

Africa Side Hustle: Shining the spotlight on entertainment

In today’s episode on Africa side hustle we step into the spotlight and discover the thrilling world of entertainment and events as a Side Hustle! From sold-out concerts to blockbuster movies, and from extravagant weddings to immersive festivals, the business of entertainment and events is a multi-billion-dollar industry that knows no bounds. With the rise of digital platforms, social media, and experiential marketing, the landscape is evolving at breakneck speed. CNBC Africa’s Prudence Makhubalo spoke to Osman Osman, Managing Director of Blublood for more.

