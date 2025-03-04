CNBC Logo
    Africa Side Hustle: South Africa’s billion-rand township opportunity

    South Africa's latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey brings promising news: the national unemployment rate has dropped to 31.9 per cent, with youth unemployment also on the decline. This positive trend is partly driven by the thriving township economy, which is fostering entrepreneurship and innovation. On this episode of Africa Side Hustle, we're diving into the vibrant world of side hustles in South Africa's townships. We'll explore the opportunities, challenges, and success stories that are shaping this dynamic sector. CNBC Africa’s Prudence Makhubalo spoke to Bulelani Balabala, founder of the Township Entrepreneurs Alliance and CEO of Intercessor Army Franchising and Ndumiso Zulu, CEO of Masisizane Fund.
    Tue, 04 Mar 2025 11:59:21 GMT

