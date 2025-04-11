CNBC Logo
    Africa Side Hustle: Tax compliance in South Africa’s side hustle economy

    The rise of the gig economy has led to an increase in side hustles, with many South Africans turning to non-traditional income sources to supplement their earnings. However, this shift also brings complexity in navigating tax compliance As a side hustler in South Africa, it's essential to understand your tax obligations and ensure you're meeting your tax responsibilities. CNBC Africa’s Prudence Makhubalo spoke to Sarika Rautenbach, Tax Partner, KPMG and Olebogeng Ramatlhodi, Head of Indirect Tax, Deloitte for more.
    Fri, 11 Apr 2025 11:35:19 GMT

