Africa Side Hustle: The AI-powered side-hustle: Redefining success in the gig economy

Imagine a world where artificial intelligence doesn't just predict the future, but helps you shape it. In today's gig economy, side hustles have become a norm for supplementing income and pursuing passions. From data-driven insights to automated decision-making, we're diving into the future of finance and the rise of the side hustle that’s redefining success. CNBC Africa’s Prudence Makhubalo spoke to Elemi Atigolo, Managing Partner at Generative AI Consulting.

Tue, 18 Feb 2025 11:49:05 GMT