Share

Africa Side Hustle: The business of second hand shopping in Africa

Pre-loved fashion is taking over the world, with the global market projected to grow 127 per cent by 2026. For South Africans, this trend is a familiar territory, built on traditions of sharing and reusing clothing. On this episode of Africa Side Hustle, we explore the world of second-hand fashion with Yaga, an app that's transforming the way consumers buy and sell pre-loved items as a side hustle. For more Aune Aunapuu, CEO and Founder of Yaga spoke to CNBC Africa's Prudence Makhubalo.

Fri, 16 May 2025 12:30:04 GMT