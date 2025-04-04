Share

Africa Side Hustle: Turning gaming into a side hustle: Is it possible?

The gaming industry in Africa has experienced significant growth in recent years, with millions of players across the continent. However, for many gamers, their passion remains a hobby rather than a source of income. In this conversation, we'll explore the possibilities of turning gaming into a sustainable side hustle, discussing ways to monetize this interest, industry trends, and strategies for creating a steady stream of income. To explore more on this, CNBC Africa’s Prudence Makhubalo spoke to Grant Hinds, Gaming & Tech Expert.

Fri, 04 Apr 2025 11:56:21 GMT