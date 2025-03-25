Diplomatic efforts to resolve eastern Congo’s biggest conflict in decades appeared to have stalled last week when the M23 failed to attend peace talks with the Congolese government in Angola, and later captured the strategic town of Walikale.

The violence, rooted in the long fallout from the 1994 genocide in Rwanda and competition for control of mineral riches, has led to rebel control of eastern Congo’s two largest cities, thousands of deaths and fears of a wider regional war.