While the issue of reparations has gained momentum worldwide, so has the backlash. U.S. President Donald Trump has said he “doesn’t see it (reparations) happening” and many of Europe’s leaders have opposed even talking about it.

At the African Union summit in Addis Ababa, leaders plan to shape a “unified vision” of what reparations may look like, from financial compensation and formal acknowledgement of past wrongs to policy reforms.