GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian equities rose on Tuesday following Wall Street’s overnight gains, while gold hit an all-time peak and Treasury yields fell as markets awaited details of U.S. President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices inched higher on Tuesday after threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to impose secondary tariffs on Russian crude and attack Iran, though worries about the impact of a trade war on global growth capped gains.