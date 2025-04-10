April 10 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
EVENTS:
Rwanda’s statistics office releases consumer inflation data for March.
Mozambique statistics office releases consumer inflation data for March.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares climbed and a manic bond selloff stabilised on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would temporarily lower the hefty duties he had just imposed on dozens of countries.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices retreated on Thursday as U.S. President Donald Trump ramped up a trade war with China, even as he announced a 90-day pause on tariffs aimed at other countries.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The rand struck an all-time low in jittery trade on Wednesday, as U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war and the risk that South Africa’s market-friendly coalition government could split unnerved investors.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya’s shilling was broadly stable against the dollar on Wednesday, data from the London Stock Exchange Group showed.
CENTRAL AFRICA OIL
U.S. lawmakers have introduced legislation that could block International Monetary Fund support for some Central African countries, in an effort to guard billions of dollars that oil companies must set aside for environmental restoration.
US AID
President Donald Trump’s administration wants the U.N. World Food Programme to modify operations backed by the U.S. in six countries, a State Department spokesperson said on Wednesday, after Washington terminated and then reinstated the assistance.
CONGO COUP
The U.S. Department of Justice has charged four Americans for their role in an attempted coup in the Democratic Republic of Congo after three of the men were returned to U.S. custody this week, according to a criminal complaint unsealed on Wednesday.
NIGERIA CENBANK
Nigeria recorded a balance of payments surplus of $6.83 billion in 2024, driven by the impact of reforms, a stronger trade performance and renewed investor confidence in the economy, the Central Bank of Nigeria said on Monday.
GABON ELECTION
The top opposition candidate in Gabon’s presidential election challenged the eligibility of Brice Oligui Nguema in an interview with Reuters, saying the putschist-turned-frontrunner posed a threat to democracy.
((Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom))