NAIROBI, April 14 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Wall Street share futures rallied in Asia on Monday after the White House exempted smartphones and computers from “reciprocal” U.S. tariffs, though gains were limited as President Donald Trump warned levies were still likely at some point.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices fell on Monday on concerns the escalating trade war between the United States and China would weaken global economic growth and dent fuel demand.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The South African rand gained ground against a weaker dollar on Friday, but analysts said it remained susceptible to twists in the global trade war and the risk that South Africa’s coalition government might split.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling weakened slightly on Friday as foreign exchange demand rose in response to uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs, traders said.
KENYA HIGHWAY CONSTRUCTION
Kenya will terminate a 1.3-billion euro highway expansion deal with a consortium led by France’s Vinci SA with the project expected to go to a Chinese contractor instead, government officials and sources said.
GABON ELECTION
Brice Oligui Nguema, who led a coup in Gabon in August 2023, won Saturday’s presidential election with 90.35% of votes cast, according to provisional results, the Central African country’s interior minister said on Sunday.
TANZANIA POLITICS
Tanzania’s main opposition party CHADEMA has been disqualified from elections due later this year, a senior election commission official said on Saturday, days after the party’s leader was charged with treason for allegedly seeking to disrupt the vote.
NIGERIA PENSION
Nigeria’s pension fund regulator wants to diversify investments with more focus on infrastructure and private equity, a spokesperson said on Friday, a move that could unlock a major new source of capital in Africa’s most populous nation.
ZAMBIA ELECTRICITY
Zambia will resume construction of a power line linking it to East Africa, creating one of the largest energy markets in the world, a senior World Bank official said on Friday.
((Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom))