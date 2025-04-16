GLOBAL MARKETS

Shares fell in Asia on Wednesday as AI darling Nvidia took a hit from U.S. curbs on chip sales to China, highlighting the damage to come in a tit-for-tat global trade war, while gold hit a record and the dollar stayed under pressure.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday, as shifting U.S. tariff policies fuelled uncertainty, prompting traders to weigh the potential impact of the U.S.-China trade war on economic growth and energy demand.