GLOBAL MARKETS

Stocks in Asia extended a slide on Wall Street on Wednesday as President Donald Trump looked set to press ahead with whopping 104% tariffs on Chinese goods, pummelling oil prices to four-year lows as global recession fears gripped financial markets.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices dropped to their lowest in more than four years in early trade on Wednesday on looming demand concerns fuelled by an escalating tariff war between the U.S. and China, the world’s two biggest economies, and a rising supply outlook.