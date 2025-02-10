NAIROBI, Feb 10 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares dithered and the dollar edged higher on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump warned more tariffs were imminent including on steel and aluminium, an inflationary move that could limit the scope for rate cuts.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices ticked higher on Monday even as investors weighed U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threat, this time on all steel and aluminium imports, which could dampen global economic growth and energy demand.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa’s rand firmed on Friday after President Cyril Ramaphosa said his government would launch a second wave of reforms to try to boost economic growth.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya’s shilling strengthened against the dollar on Friday, London Stock Exchange Group data showed.
DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO WAR
Leaders at an unprecedented joint summit of Eastern and Southern African blocs aimed at defusing the crisis in Eastern Congo urged all parties to hold direct talks, including with Rwanda-backed rebels whose advance has fanned fears of a wider war.
ETHIOPIA DEBT
Ethiopia is in the “final stages” of negotiations with its creditors in an ongoing plan to restructure its debt, its finance minister, Ahmed Shide, said on Sunday.
MALI GOLD
Mali’s industrial gold production plunged 23% to 51 metric tons last year from 66.5 tons in 2023, the West African country’s mines ministry said.
RWANDA-CONGO WAR
Rwanda said on Friday it had proof of an intended major attack by the Democratic Republic of Congo and denied it was fomenting conflict inside its neighbour’s border.
((Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom))