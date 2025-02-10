GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares dithered and the dollar edged higher on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump warned more tariffs were imminent including on steel and aluminium, an inflationary move that could limit the scope for rate cuts.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices ticked higher on Monday even as investors weighed U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threat, this time on all steel and aluminium imports, which could dampen global economic growth and energy demand.