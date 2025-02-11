Feb 11 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Gold hit a record high, the dollar was firm and Hong Kong shares advanced to a four-month peak on Tuesday as investors navigated shifts in U.S. trade policy and waited to hear from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on tariffs and inflation.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices extended gains on Tuesday after a report showed Russian oil production fell short of quota and on fears of more supply disruptions, but gains were limited by worries that escalating trade tariffs could dampen global economic growth.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa’s rand was little changed on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced more tariff plans, adding to worries over a global trade war.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling was flat against the dollar on Monday, data from the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) showed.
CONGO SECURITY
South Africa has sent additional troops and military equipment to Democratic Republic of Congo in recent days, political and diplomatic sources said, after 14 of its soldiers were killed in fighting with Rwanda-backed rebels last month.
UGANDA CENTRAL BANK
Uganda has named a new central bank governor and deputy governor, President Yoweri Museveni’s office said on Monday.
BOTSWANA ECONOMY
Botswana sees 3.3% growth in 2025 amid upturn in diamond market.
