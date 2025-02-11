GLOBAL MARKETS

Gold hit a record high, the dollar was firm and Hong Kong shares advanced to a four-month peak on Tuesday as investors navigated shifts in U.S. trade policy and waited to hear from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on tariffs and inflation.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices extended gains on Tuesday after a report showed Russian oil production fell short of quota and on fears of more supply disruptions, but gains were limited by worries that escalating trade tariffs could dampen global economic growth.