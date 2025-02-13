Feb 13 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
EVENTS:
Rwanda’s central bank will set its key interest rate. In November the bank held the rate at 6.5%.
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. and European stock futures rallied on Thursday on optimism over prospects of a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia, offsetting a jump in Treasury yields as hot inflation threatens to close the door to any policy easing in the U.S. this year.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices fell on Thursday on expectations a potential peace deal between Ukraine and Russia would mean the end of sanctions that have disrupted supply flows and U.S. President Donald Trump’s intention to introduce reciprocal tariffs stoked inflation jitters.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa’s rand slipped on Wednesday, after data showed U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected last month, raising the prospect of the Federal Reserve holding interest rates higher for longer.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling strengthened slightly against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, supported by foreign exchange inflows from the diaspora and central bank support, traders said.
BARRICK GOLD MALI
Barrick Gold will resume operations at its shuttered Loulo-Gounkoto mine in Mali once authorities in the country allow it to resume gold shipments, CEO Mark Bristow told Reuters on Wednesday.
SENEGAL AUDIT
Senegal’s Court of Auditors released a long-awaited review of the country’s finances on Wednesday that confirmed the previous government misreported key economic data including debt and deficit figures.
SUDAN RUSSIA
An agreement has been reached for the creation of a Russian naval base in Sudan, Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Yusef Sharif said in a televised press conference in Moscow on Wednesday.
