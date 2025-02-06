WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices ticked up in early Asian trading on Thursday, steadying from a sell-off the previous day after Saudi Arabia’s state oil company sharply raised March oil prices.

SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS

South Africa’s rand gained against a weaker dollar on Wednesday, as investors awaited President Cyril Ramaphosa’s national address on Thursday and closely watched developments between the U.S. and China in their dispute over tariffs.