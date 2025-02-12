WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices fell on Wednesday as an industry report showed an increase in U.S. crude stockpiles and tariff worries weighed on sentiment, paring back three days of gains driven by increasing Middle East tensions and intensifying sanctions.

SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS

South Africa’s rand was flat on Tuesday as traders gauged the effects of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, which risk sparking a multi-front trade war.