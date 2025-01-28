GLOBAL MARKETS

U.S. stock futures steadied, the dollar ticked higher and tech stocks in Asia slid on Tuesday following a wave of selling as apparent advances by a Chinese AI startup cast doubt on U.S. dominance and spending in one of the market’s hottest sectors.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices ticked up but hovered near a two-week low on Tuesday after weak economic data from China and warming weather forecasts elsewhere soured the demand outlook.