Jan 28 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. stock futures steadied, the dollar ticked higher and tech stocks in Asia slid on Tuesday following a wave of selling as apparent advances by a Chinese AI startup cast doubt on U.S. dominance and spending in one of the market’s hottest sectors.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices ticked up but hovered near a two-week low on Tuesday after weak economic data from China and warming weather forecasts elsewhere soured the demand outlook.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa’s rand slipped on Monday ahead of a week packed with domestic and international data releases, with eyes set on interest rate decisions from the Federal Reserve and the South African Reserve Bank (SARB).
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya’s shilling was unchanged against the dollar on Monday, data from the London Stock Exchange Group showed.
CONGO SECURITY
Rwandan-backed rebels marched into eastern Congo’s largest city Goma on Monday, and the U.N. said they were supported by at least some regular Rwandan troops, in the worst escalation of a long-running conflict for more than a decade.
GHANA RATES
Ghana’s central bank left its main interest rate unchanged on Monday, saying that inflation was expected to start falling again and that detailed talks on monetary policy were difficult before the new government publishes its economic policy plans.
MALI MINING
Mali’s government and Barrick Gold will start a new round of negotiations on Tuesday to resolve a deepening dispute over the alleged nonpayment of taxes by the Canadian miner and the seizure of its gold stocks by authorities in the country, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
SUDAN WAR
After a week of whirlwindgains for the Sudanese army and allies in the capital Khartoum, leaders hailed a turning point in the civil war, speaking to reporters from inside the army’s main headquarters that had been besieged since April 2023.
AFRICA POWER
Several African nations committed on Monday to open up their electricity sectors to attract investors and light up homes of 300 million people currently lacking power in the next six years.
((Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom))