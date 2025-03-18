GLOBAL MARKETS

Hong Kong shares rose to three-year highs and led Asian markets higher on Tuesday, as investors turn positive on the outlook for the world’s second-biggest economy and cheered recent data and promises to further support consumption.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices were little changed in early trading on Tuesday as global growth concerns, U.S. tariffs and Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks offset increased instability in the Middle East that could impact supply.