NAIROBI, March 18 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Hong Kong shares rose to three-year highs and led Asian markets higher on Tuesday, as investors turn positive on the outlook for the world’s second-biggest economy and cheered recent data and promises to further support consumption.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices were little changed in early trading on Tuesday as global growth concerns, U.S. tariffs and Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks offset increased instability in the Middle East that could impact supply.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The rand firmed on Monday against a weaker dollar, as market participants appeared to shrug off the United States’ decision late last week to expel South Africa’s ambassador in yet another sign of the two countries’ rapidly souring relations.
NIGERIA INFLATION
Nigeria’s annual headline inflation eased to 23.18% in February, the country’s statistics agency said on Monday, a month after it rebased its Consumer Price Index to reflect changes in consumption patterns.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya’s shilling weakened slightly on Monday, and was expected to ease further due to slowing dollar inflows, especially from non-governmental organisations, traders said.
KENYA IMF
Kenya and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will discuss a new lending programme and abandon the current one, as the country struggles to get its economy back on track after a borrowing spree led to a surge in debt-servicing costs.
DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO SECURITY
Rwanda-backed M23 rebels on Monday pulled out of peace talks with the Democratic Republic of Congo’s government less than 24 hours before the warring parties in eastern Congo’s worst conflict in decades were due to convene in Angola.
((Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom))