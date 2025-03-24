March 24 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Financial markets made an mixed start on Monday with U.S. stock futures rising but the dollar wavering ahead of a week driven by data, Chinese earnings and the threat of steep U.S. tariff hikes on the horizon.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices slipped on Monday as investors assessed the outlook for ceasefire talks aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war, which could lead to an increase in Russian oil to global markets.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling was flat in early trading on Friday, compared with its performance in the previous session, according to data from the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG).
SUDAN WAR
The Sudanese army seized full control of the presidential palace in downtown Khartoum on Friday, it said in a statement, in what would be a major gain in a two-year-old conflict with a rival armed group that has threatened to partition the country.
ETHIOPIA SECURITY
Ethiopia’s army said on Friday its troops had killed more than 300 fighters from the Fano armed group in two days of clashes in the northern Amhara region, as fears have emerged of a wider regional war.
ETHIOPIA DEBT
Ethiopia has reached an agreement in principle with its official creditors on restructuring $8.4 billion of debt, the finance ministry said on Friday, adding it hoped the deal could boost difficult talks with other creditors including bondholders.
