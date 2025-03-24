GLOBAL MARKETS

Financial markets made an mixed start on Monday with U.S. stock futures rising but the dollar wavering ahead of a week driven by data, Chinese earnings and the threat of steep U.S. tariff hikes on the horizon.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices slipped on Monday as investors assessed the outlook for ceasefire talks aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war, which could lead to an increase in Russian oil to global markets.