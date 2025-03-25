March 25 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
EVENTS:
Kenya Airways releases its full year 2024 financial results.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks rose on Tuesday, taking cues from the Wall Street, as the prospect of narrower-than-feared U.S. tariffs boosted risk appetite, while the dollar hovered near three-week highs after upbeat economic data provided some comfort.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices barely moved on Tuesday as investors weighed the impact of U.S. tariffs on countries buying oil and gas from Venezuela against the effect of tariffs on industries such as automobiles on the global economy and oil demand.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa’s rand gained on Monday as investors awaited clarity on the next round of tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya’s shilling was broadly stable against the dollar on Monday, data from the London Stock Exchange Group showed.
GHANA INFLATION
Ghana’s new central bank governor said on Monday that inflation remains uncomfortably high and would require a balanced monetary policy.
KENYA IMF
Kenya has applied for a new lending programme from the International Monetary Fund that will factor in unused money from the current programme which both sides walked away from last week, Finance Minister John Mbadi said on Monday.
SENEGAL ECONOMY
The International Monetary Fund said on Monday that talks on a new programme for Senegal could not go ahead until the government addressed the misreporting of key economic data under the previous government.
CONGO SECURITY
A de facto ceasefire between Congolese forces and Rwandan-backed rebels in the eastern Congo town of Walikale appeared to have broken down on Monday, with the rebels going back on a pledge to withdraw and accusing the army of violating its own commitments.
SUDAN DIPLOMACY
South Sudan and Chad have condemned threats made by a top Sudanese general, warning of the risk of regional escalation.
((Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom))