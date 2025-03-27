March 27 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
EVENTS:
Sierra Leone is expected to announce its rate decision.
Zimbabwe’s statistics agency releases March inflation data.
Namibia’s finance minister presents the budget for the fiscal year starting on April 1 2025.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Global stocks fell on Thursday, led by heavy losses in Japan and South Korea, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on auto imports, with European stock futures also pointing to a lower open.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices edged up on Thursday on concerns about tighter global supply after U.S. tariff threats on Venezuelan oil buyers and earlier sanctions on Iranian oil buyers, while traders weighed the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump’s auto tariffs.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa’s rand opened stronger on Thursday, ahead of the release of a quarterly bulletin by the central bank and monthly producer inflation figures.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling was stable on Wednesday, supported by foreign-currency inflows from the diaspora and tea exports, traders said.
SOUTH SUDAN SECURITY
The United States on Thursday called on South Sudan President Salva Kiir to release his rival First Vice President Riek Machar who was reportedly under house arrest, saying it was time the country’s leaders demonstrated their commitment to peace.
NIGERIA SECURITY
Suspected Islamist fighters launched a coordinated attack on an army base and a military outpost in Nigeria’s northeastern Borno State, killing at least 16 people, security sources told Reuters.
SENEGAL ECONOMY
The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday called for Senegal to streamline tax exemptions and phase out costly energy subsidies as part of “urgent reforms” after an audit revealed misreporting of economic data.
