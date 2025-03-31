GLOBAL MARKETS

World share markets were in a tailspin on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump said tariffs would essentially cover all countries, stoking worries a global trade war could lead to recession.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil markets on Monday shrugged off U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to hit buyers of Russian oil with tariffs as the shock value of the barrage of threats from the White House begins to wear thin with jaded traders.