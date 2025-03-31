NAIROBI, March 31 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
World share markets were in a tailspin on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump said tariffs would essentially cover all countries, stoking worries a global trade war could lead to recession.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil markets on Monday shrugged off U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to hit buyers of Russian oil with tariffs as the shock value of the barrage of threats from the White House begins to wear thin with jaded traders.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa’s rand slipped on Friday, as concerns lingered over U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs and an impasse between the ruling coalition’s two biggest parties over the state budget.
NIGERIA CRUDE OIL
Exports of four key Nigerian crude oil grades will average around 727,000 barrels per day in May, preliminary programmes seen by Reuters showed, down from a planned 802,000 bpd scheduled to load in April.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling firmed slightly against the dollar on Friday, data from the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) showed.
UGANDA PETROLEUM REFINERY
Uganda on Saturday signed an oil refinery agreement with UAE-based Alpha MBM Investments for a 60% stake in crude oil refinery in Kabaale, Hoima District, President Yoweri Museveni’s office said in a statement.
SOUTH SUDAN SECURITY
South Sudan’s First Vice President Riek Machar is under arrest and will be investigated on charges of trying to stir up rebellion, the government said on Friday, the first confirmation of a detention that world powers fear could reignite civil war.
SOMALIA U.S. DIPLOMACY
Somalia is prepared to offer the United States exclusive control of strategic air bases and ports, its president said in a letter to President Donald Trump seen by Reuters on Friday.
GHANA SECURITY
Three Chinese nationals were missing from Ghanaian waters and believed to have been kidnapped after a “suspected pirate attack” on their Ghanaian-registered fishing vessel, the West African nation’s military said on Saturday.
DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO SECURITY
Qatari mediators hosted a second round of talks on Friday between Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, and separately met representatives of the Rwandan-backed rebellion waging an insurgency in eastern Congo, four sources told Reuters.
((Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom))