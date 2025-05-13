WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices eased on Tuesday from a two-week high, weighed down by concerns about rising supplies, despite earlier optimism over the pause in the U.S.-China trade war after both countries temporarily cut tariffs.

SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS

The South African rand weakened on Monday, weighed down by a much stronger dollar and lower gold prices after the United States and China announced a deal to cut reciprocal tariffs.