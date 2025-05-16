GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks were ending a strong week on a softer note on Friday as the euphoria over U.S.-China trade talks faded, while revived bets for policy easing in the United States sparked a rally in beaten-down bond markets.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices edged up on Friday following a sharp drop in the previous session, heading for a weekly gain of more than 1% as U.S.-China trade optimism outweighed the prospects of Iranian supply returning to the market.