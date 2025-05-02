NAIROBI, May 2 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
– – – – –
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stock markets and U.S. futures rose on Friday as signs of possible trade talks between the U.S. and China lifted risk sentiment after lacklustre earnings from tech bellwethers Apple and Amazon fuelled worries about the impact of tariffs.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices climbed on Friday after China said it was open for talks with the United States on tariffs, raising hopes of a de-escalation in a bitter trade war between the world’s two largest economies.
DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO MINERALS
The U.S. is pushing Congo and Rwanda to sign a peace accord at the White House in about two months, accompanied by bilateral mineral deals that would bring billions of dollars of Western investment to the region, President Donald Trump’s senior advisor for Africa told Reuters on Thursday.
NIGERIA TARIFFS
Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote said on Thursday he was “comfortable” with the impact President Donald Trump’s tariffs would have on his urea exports to the U.S. because major competitor Algeria had been slapped with a higher levy.