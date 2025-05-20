May 20 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks rose on Tuesday while U.S. Treasury yields steadied allowing a bit of a breathing room for the U.S. dollar as investors took stock of the debt load of the world’s biggest economy and awaited trade deals.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices barely moved on Tuesday as traders weighed the impact on supply from a possible breakdown in U.S.-Iran talks on Tehran’s nuclear programme, strong front-month physical demand in Asia and a cautious outlook for China’s macroeconomy.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The South African rand edged lower on Monday before this week’s budget speech and a planned meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya’s shilling was stable against the dollar on Monday, data from the London Stock Exchange Group showed.
TANZANIA POLITICS
Tanzania’s main opposition leader Tundu Lissu told his supporters to have no fear as he appeared in court on Monday on charges including treason, as President Samia Suluhu Hassan warned foreign rights activists against interference.
EQUATORIAL GUINEA OIL
Judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled on Monday that Equatorial Guinea has a legal claim to a cluster of small islands in potentially oil-rich waters in the Gulf of Guinea, settling a decades-long dispute with neighbouring Gabon.
((Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom))