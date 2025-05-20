GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks rose on Tuesday while U.S. Treasury yields steadied allowing a bit of a breathing room for the U.S. dollar as investors took stock of the debt load of the world’s biggest economy and awaited trade deals.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices barely moved on Tuesday as traders weighed the impact on supply from a possible breakdown in U.S.-Iran talks on Tehran’s nuclear programme, strong front-month physical demand in Asia and a cautious outlook for China’s macroeconomy.