May 21 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian equities edged higher on Wednesday, with risk appetite contained by elevated bond yields as investors remained nervous about the fiscal outlook of major developed economies and the lack of progress on fresh trade deals.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices jumped more than 1% on Wednesday after reports Israel is preparing a strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, raising fears that a conflict could upset supply availability in the key Middle East producing region.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa’s rand gained against a weaker dollar on Tuesday, before the country’s budget speech and a meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and U.S. President Donald Trump.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya’s shilling was slightly stronger against the dollar on Tuesday, bolstered by inflows from remittances and from non-governmental organisations, traders said.
SOUTH SUDAN MIGRATION
A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Trump administration to not let a group of migrants being flown to South Sudan leave the custody of U.S. immigration authorities after saying they appeared to have been deported in violation of a court order.
NIGERIA RATES
Nigeria’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Tuesday for the second time in a row, as expected, noting relative improvements in key macroeconomic indicators that support a moderation in prices in the medium term.
UGANDA POLITICS
Uganda’s parliament on Tuesday passed an amended law that permits military tribunals to try civilians, prompting protests from the opposition who said the move violated a Supreme Court ruling in January that banned such trials.
SUDAN POLITICS
Sudan said the United Arab Emirates was responsible for an attack on Port Sudan this month, accusing the Gulf state for the first time of direct military intervention in a war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
TANZANIA POLITICS
Tanzanian authorities arrested and later deported human rights activists from Kenya and Uganda who had traveled to Dar es Salaam to observe a hearing in the treason case against detained opposition leader Tundu Lissu, advocacy groups said.
