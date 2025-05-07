GLOBAL MARKETS

U.S. stock futures and Chinese markets rose on Wednesday, as investors cheered news of a meeting between top U.S. and Chinese trade officials as a chance to tone down the tariffs, while China cut interest rates and vowed to support stock markets.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices rose on Wednesday, holding slightly above recent four-year lows, as investors focused on U.S.-China trade talks and signs of lower U.S. production.