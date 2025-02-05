Share

African Mining Indaba 2025: Efficiency, Cost Cutting and Profitability in the Mining Sector

The mining and metals sector is evolving to meet the growing demand for improved operations, higher safety standards, cost-efficiency, and increased profitability. While innovative technologies lead this transformation, collaboration across sectors, along with supportive policies and investments, is vital to redefining the industry's role in the global economy. Join CNBC Africa as we explore the technological and strategic innovations shaping the future of mining.

Wed, 05 Feb 2025 15:59:57 GMT