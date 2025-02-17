Share

African Mining Indaba: Key Themes & Takeaways from the 2025 Mining Indaba

The mining and metals sector is evolving to meet the growing demand for improved operations, higher safety standards, cost-efficiency, and increased profitability. While innovative technologies lead this transformation, collaboration across sectors, along with supportive policies and investments, is vital to redefining the industry's role in the global economy. A panel of industry experts joins CNBC Africa to explore the technological and strategic innovations shaping the future of mining amid the great energy transition.

