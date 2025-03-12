The Pan-African Payments and Settlement System (PAPSS), backed by 15 central banks on the continent, expects to add the platform later this year to complement its payments infrastructure that it says is currently integrated with 150 commercial banks.

“The rates will be market driven, and our system is able to do a matching based on the rates offered by the different participants in our ecosystem,” Mike Ogbalu, the CEO of PAPSS, told Reuters in an interview from Cairo.