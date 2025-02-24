Nutrition is central to all of the objectives of the Kampala Declaration. By addressing malnutrition in all of its forms, as well as its underlying drivers, societies are better equipped to cope with the risks of climate change and disasters, and the erosion of human capital that comes as a consequence of unhealthy diets.

However, each African country faces its own unique set of challenges, from barriers to agricultural production and climate variations to specific dietary and health concerns. In particular, the different manifestations of malnutrition across Africa, from undernutrition to overweight and obesity, mean that fulfilling the Kampala Declaration will require country-level strategies that address individual contexts as a whole-of-society endeavour.