Jean Kaseya, head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), will raise concerns with Marco Rubio about the impact on patients with diseases like HIV and the risk of an mpox pandemic also fuelled by conflict in eastern Congo, he told Reuters.

“When I got the information about the pause …I was alarmed,” Kaseya said. “How can we respond to all of the ongoing outbreaks if we don’t have funding?”