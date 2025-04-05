Share

All The Ways BYD Is Leaving Tesla In The Dust

Chinese automaker BYD‘s new 5-minute EV charging technology might be one of the biggest breakthroughs the industry has seen so far. But experts say there’s reason to temper enthusiasm. Still, BYD has gone from low-cost battery maker to global automotive giant in a short time. Its ability to innovate shows just how far ahead Chinese automakers are compared with global rivals, including Tesla. Chapters: 0:00 - 01:42 Introduction 01:51 Chapter 1: The juggernaut 03:27 Chapter 2: 5-minute charging 04:46 Chapter 3: Technical hurdles 09:55 Chapter 4: The business case Producer: Robert Ferris Editor: Darren Geeter Animation: Mallory Brangan, Jason Reginato Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional footage: Getty Images, BYD, Hyundai, Lucid, Tesla

Sat, 05 Apr 2025 15:00:47 GMT