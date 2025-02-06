The London-listed miner expects 2025 copper production of 690,000-750,000 tons and 760,000-820,000 tons in 2026. The metal is used for electric vehicles and renewable infrastructure.

Its 2024 rough diamond production dropped 22% to 24.7 million carats, the lower end of its guidance. Anglo cut its production forecast for 2025 to a range of 20 million to 23 million carats, from 30 million to 33 million previously, as demand remains low and inventories high.