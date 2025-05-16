In a conversation with CNBC Africa’s Keamo Mosepele, Angola’s Minister of Tourism, Márcio De Jesus Lopes Daniel, outlined the country’s roadmap to recovery, anchored by its Long-Term Strategy to raise tourism’s contribution to GDP to 1.9% by 2050.

Minister Daniel emphasized that intra-African travel remains severely hampered by outdated visa regimes. “Young people in Europe and Latin America can travel freely. Why can’t we do the same in Africa?” he asked, stressing the urgency of a continent-wide visa-free policy. Efforts toward this goal are already underway through African Union initiatives.