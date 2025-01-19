The Apple App Store and the Google Play store’s removal of TikTok means people in the U.S. can no longer download the popular short-form video app on their devices. The app’s delisting comes after the Supreme Court on Friday unanimously upheld the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, which President Joe Biden signed in April. TikTok on Friday said its service would go dark, meaning it would stop working for Americans, unless the Biden administration intervened.

On Apple’s App Store, a message saying “App Not Available” appears on TikTok’s former app-install page.