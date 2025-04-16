Share

Are Elon Musk and Tesla giving up on EVs?

Tesla is one of the largest EV makers in the world, but the company has changed its mission. CEO Elon Musk has invested billions into autonomous cars and humanoid robots - $10 billion into autonomy and driver assistance alone. Bulls say this is Tesla’s future and without it the company’s current share price is overvalued. Bearish investors say Tesla has abandoned its original mission and that these new initiatives won’t pay off. Chapter 1: Tesla’s original master plan – 2:06 Chapter 2: Changing mission - 04:33 Chapter 3: Technical challenges - 06:36 Chapter 4: Business case - 09:52 Chapter 5: Back to EVs - 12:18 Producer: Robert Ferris Editor: Darren Geeter Animation: Jason Reginato, Andrea Schmitz Camera: Jordan Smith Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional Production Support: Lora Kolodny Additional footage: Getty Images, Tesla

Wed, 16 Apr 2025 16:00:39 GMT