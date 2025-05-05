CNBC Logo
    Are Tesla’s Biggest Fans Done With Elon Musk?

    For years, many Tesla owners and investors ardently admired the company’s CEO Elon Musk and believed it was solving some of the world’s biggest problems. But now, they are selling their cars and dumping their stock. Musk’s controversial public behavior and involvement in politics, the shift from sustainable energy toward robots and AI, and troubles with the cars themselves have made fans weary. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 0:19 Chapter 1: Tesla’s in trouble 04:18 Chapter 2: The mission 06:57 Chapter 3: Musk’s shift 11:23 Chapter 4: The way back Producer: Robert Ferris Editor: Nic Golden Henry Animation: Christina Locopo, Alisa Stern Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional footage: Getty Images, Tesla, The White House
    Mon, 05 May 2025 16:00:44 GMT

